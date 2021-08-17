A man who was wanted in connection with a burglary reported in Tamuning nearly a year ago has been arrested following a traffic stop on Saturday.

Philip J. Cruz, 42, was charged with burglary as a second-degree felony, attempted theft as a second-degree felony, and criminal mischief as a misdemeanor.

According to court documents, the victim told police that she was asleep next to her office at a Tamuning apartment complex and awoke to the sounds of shuffling coming from inside the office.

The alleged burglary was reported on Sept. 22, 2020.

The victim checked security footage and saw the suspect before she called police, court documents filed by the prosecution state.

The suspect allegedly tried to pry open the safe and fled the scene about three seconds before police showed up.

Officers noted that the sliding glass door frame was damaged, a security camera was dismantled from the ceiling and the camera’s wires were cut, and the top the safe had been cut open, documents state.

The victim told police the safe had a total of $10,000 in rent money and checks.

The victim allegedly told authorities that she knew the suspect, who was the boyfriend of a former tenant.