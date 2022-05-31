A man accused in a burglary reported in Harmon Industrial Park in March was denied his request to have his bail amount reduced so that he could get out of prison.

Desmond Samuo, 34, faces charges of burglary and theft of property as second-degree felonies, and two counts of resisting arrest as misdemeanors.

Samuo asked a Superior Court of Guam judge to release him on a personal recognizance bond stating that he is not able to pay the $10,000 cash bail set by the court.

The prosecution opposed his release.

Judge Vernon Perez denied the request stating the defendant has a poor record of complying with the court’s orders and that he has a history of alcohol abuse. The court also noted that Samuo allegedly ran from police twice and had to be tased and tackled by officers prior to his arrest.

He is scheduled to appear back in court on July 11.

According to the magistrate’s complaint, Samuo burglarized a car in Tamuning on March 27 and stole nearly $6,000 worth of tools and other items.

The vehicle had a dash camera, which helped officers to identify him as the suspect, documents state.

Authorities spotted Samuo in Harmon on April 16, but he allegedly ran into the jungle and got away from officers.

The following day, Samuo was spotted in Tamuning where he allegedly ran from police again before officers tased and tackled him.

According to Post files, Samuo was arrested in March 2020 after being accused in a riot at a nightclub in Tamuning.