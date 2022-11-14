Joaquin Mafnas Blas, 46, is facing multiple felony charges after a burglary was reported Saturday.

According to court documents, Blas allegedly was wearing clothing matching the description of a man who broke into a Mangilao home when Guam Police Department officers spotted him in the area the day the burglary took place.

On Saturday, police received a call from the homeowner, who stated her home’s alarm had been tripped. The home was not occupied, but was used to store multiple items, a magistrate's complaint stated.

“Someone in the residence was reportedly carrying the security camera around. The reporting person stated that no one should be home and that the person that was observed on camera is unknown to her,” the complaint stated.

Through another camera at the home, the homeowner saw what the suspect was wearing and reported it to police.

“When she arrived at the residence, she observed a male individual walking down the road of her residence and he was the individual she observed in her residence through the security cameras,” the complaint stated.

Police checked the area and located two trash bags filled with items allegedly taken from the home and vehicles at the residence. Police located Blas on the same street as the residence.

“When the officers informed defendant of the nature of the investigation, defendant immediately stated that all of the items inside his pockets belonged to him,” the complaint stated.

A pat-down of Blas was conducted, which yielded several items allegedly taken from the home.

Police “found several commemorative coins and several U.S. currency. GPD officers viewed the security footage and confirmed that it was the defendant in the footage," the complaint stated.

Blas allegedly told police the coins and cash were all he was able to take from the home “because the alarm had scared him."

The total estimated value of the stolen items, including multiple power tools, was more than $1,200.

Blas was charged with burglary to a motor vehicle as a second-degree felony, theft of property as a third-degree felony and burglary as a second-degree felony.