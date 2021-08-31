A man accused of stealing items from a local hotel and forging checks for an account that he didn’t own faces multiple charges including drug possession.

Zachery David Salas Palomo, 32, was charged with burglary as a second-degree felony, three counts of forgery as a third-degree felony, attempted aggregated theft as a third-degree felony, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony, criminal trespass as a misdemeanor, and theft as a misdemeanor and theft as a petty misdemeanor.

According to court documents, the suspect admitted to police that he entered through a window at the hotel and took several items from around the lobby, which he later sold.

He also allegedly admitted that he received blank checks from a person known to him as Tomas, and that he had taken them to the bank.

On Aug. 25, the hotel reported that surveillance video showed the suspect taking a TV screen and other items, documents state.

On July 17, another victim told police that he learned from his bank that three of his checks had been forged by someone he did not know, documents state.

Officers found him walking along the street on Thursday, and during a search officer’s found various items to include purses and a glass pipe with meth residue, documents state.