Burglary suspect: 'Sir, I'll be honest. I have drugs on me'

Three men face charges in connection with the burglary at a home in Maina Friday evening.

Police's investigation led to the arrest and filing of charges against Carl Jamanila and Joseph John Aflague. A third defendant, Ray David Junior Flores, was charged but released.

Assistant Attorney General Steven Haderlie, in court documents filed Saturday stated that around 9:20 p.m. on Friday, police responded to a report of three possible poachers in the jungle off Snake Road. One of the three was spotted carrying a rifle or shotgun.

When police arrived, the suspects fled, discarding various items and a 20-gauge shotgun with one Remington Slugger shell loaded in the chamber.

Aflague admitted that the three had been smoking methamphetamine and decided to burglarize a house, the prosecutor stated in court documents.

Aflague told police that as the three walked to the house, Flores carried a gun "just in case they came upon resistance from the occupants of the dwelling," the prosecutor stated in court documents.

The suspects allegedly pried open the door with a screwdriver. All rooms in the house appeared to have been rummaged through.

Police showed the discarded items to victim, and she confirmed that they were her possessions. The items included 11 power tools, a machete, a 9 mm handgun, some 9 mm ammunition, an axe, a flashlight, some vacuum parts, some Kate Spade bags and purses, a used Stormtrooper mask, and other miscellaneous items.

Police found in Jamanila's pocket two small resealable baggies containing a crystal substance that later tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine.

Jamanila told police he bought the drug from Aflague, from whom he had purchased some that morning.

Aflague then told police: "Sir, I'll be honest, I have drugs on me," court documents state.

Aflague handed to police a resealable baggie with a white crystal substance.

He also handed over to police $816 in cash of various denominations.

Aflague produced from his undergarments an additional $2,600 in cash of various denominations, which he said comes from cashing his Social Security check, the prosecutor stated in court documents.

The three were charged with burglary, theft of property and conspiracy to commit burglary. Jamanila and Aflague were also charged with drug possession. Aflague faces an additional charge related to drug possession with intent to distribute.