Public school students are back in school five days a week and a shortage of school bus drivers could mean delays in getting kids to and from school.

On Monday, when close to 24,000 Guam Department of Education students returned to five days a week of in-person learning, Department of Public Works bus drivers encountered some delays.

There was a communication gap between GDOE's return to full face-to-face learning on Monday and DPW's busing readiness.

"Sadly and unfortunately, we were not made aware and/or consulted with regarding school opening," DPW Deputy Director Linda Ibanez said. "The school bus drivers are committed to providing safe transport to our children. Of course, there will be some delays like any opening of a school. There are several delays that come in the process, but the school bus drivers adapt and make changes to adjust to the school routes and the schools of course based on the transport."

'Relatively smoothly'

At about 5 p.m., a GDOE statement assessed that Monday's return to full in-person learning "went relatively smoothly."

“We had a few late buses but that is to be expected in this weather,” according to GDOE’s statement, which later added there was “some overcrowding but our schools are adapting to the increase of the in-person student population on campuses.”

Student attendance ranged from 75% to 85% on Monday, according to GDOE.

Guam Education Board officials last week noted the shortage of school bus drivers before voting to resume five days a week of face-to-face instruction for all students.

Ibanez said they're currently addressing the shortage and are recruiting drivers. As of Nov. 29, DPW had 88 active bus drivers.

"Our magic number is always 189 school bus drivers and school buses, so we are adjusting that now. We are working on recruitments and working with DOA to address the shortfall in school bus drivers," Ibanez said.

DPW has 130 operational buses in its fleet.

GDOE's student enrollment nears 26,000, but almost 2,000 have opted to continue with learning via online classes.

Recruiting bus drivers

Ibanez said DPW hopes to fill vacancies soon as the bus driver shortage was a result of retirements. Recently, four bus drivers retired.

"We would like to address with our current funding 10 additional drivers," Ibanez said.

According to the DPW staffing pattern, bus driver salaries range from $26,520 to $49,684 a year.

"The pay structure is very low, so we are also trying to address that. Public Works is doing a complete wage study to include other positions that are technical and vital to DPW such as engineers, building inspectors, school bus drivers and mechanics, things like that," Ibanez said.

She said traffic at schools on Monday morning showed that more parents chose to drop off their kids at school.

"The activity was not as great as we thought it would be, but as the weeks come parents will get comfortable with the routine of getting the kids back into the groove and getting back on the school buses and transported by our buses," Ibanez said.

"We just ask the parents to be patient; there may be delays on our school bus route. But we do reassure you that the kids will be transported safely to and from schools. We ask the parents to make sure that their kids are not sick before they enter into the bus, they wear their mask, keep their distance and they will be fine."