Bus drivers call for higher wages

School bus drivers at the Department of Public Works are calling for higher wages as the cost of living on Guam continues to rise. It is the chief concern among the employees, according to Robert Koss of the Guam Federation of Teachers, the union representing local school bus drivers.

As one driver told The Guam Daily Post, "Our insurance went up, and so has the food and gas, everything has been going up lately and we haven't gotten a raise. So, what's happening here is we're losing a lot of drivers. A lot of them are resigning for other opportunities for higher pay."

The driver spoke to the Post under the condition of anonymity.

The starting pay for a certified DPW school bus driver is $12.75 per hour. The Post counted about six school bus driver resignations in fiscal year 2022 through personnel actions published by the Department of Administration.

While the reasons for these resignations are unknown to the public, the driver who spoke to the Post said bus drivers who have been with the department for some years have been waiting for a percentage increase "to help with inflation and everything going up."

"We're the backbone for these kids going to school. They gave the educators a pay raise, why didn't they give us? Without us, we bring the kids to the educators. ... Why are they not thinking about us, that's what we want to know. Our director is not saying anything to us. Our superintendent is giving us a negative response as to why we're not getting a raise," the driver said.

As of last week, DPW staffed a total of 98 school bus drivers, and had 10 vacancies for certified driver positions, according to DPW Deputy Director Linda Ibanez. The driver who spoke to the Post said drivers are short-staffed and multiple trips to schools can be necessary if drivers call in sick.

When asked if school bus drivers are being considered for a pay raise as part of a general pay plan study, Ibanez asked the Post to contact DOA.

All government of Guam employees not covered under the nurse, educator, law enforcement, attorney and executive pay plans fall under the GovGuam General Pay Plan. This includes school bus drivers. DOA officials stated in April that they planned to tackle the general pay plan after completing the educator pay study ongoing at that time. With the educator study now complete and raises implemented, the Post requested an update on the general pay plan from DOA Director Edward Birn.

Pay study's status

Birn said DOA is engaged in completing the general pay plan study, but also is busy with law enforcement promotions and recruitment, as well as a number of other year-end activities. Birn said he hopes to complete the general pay plan study soon, but did not provide an estimated date.

"We hope to complete it shortly. This review captures many more employees than the other studies which we have completed and a large number of positions and job descriptions, so we are taking care to include everyone and be as fair as possible," Birn said. "We are more than aware of the interest of GovGuam employees in achieving competitive compensation for the hard work that they do. Many employees have been working very hard dealing with all the issues and commitments which flow from the incidence and aftermath of the COVID pandemic. We want to make sure that we have an equitable and compelling proposal."

Another issue that school bus drivers are concerned with, according to Koss, is that they transported COVID-19-infected patients and others to quarantine sites during the island's declared Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1 - seemingly without differential pay.

"Drivers do not know if they received night differential, hazard pay, or any form of COVID pay. They believe they were paid straight time and overtime after 40 hours during COVID. This will require more investigation," Koss said.