Bus services ready for school opening

School buses are ready for the opening of schools, said Department of Public Works Director Vince Arriola, as public education officials discuss reopening school campuses.

The Guam Department of Education is expected to submit a recommendation to the Guam Education Board today on the opening of schools.

Some aspects of that recommendation have already been discussed publicly, such as possibly resuming in-person classes on Jan. 19 to give time to observe the public health situation following the holiday break.

GDOE is also looking at using the first week of opening – which could be the week of Jan. 4 – to train teachers and staff.

Another aspect of resuming in-person classes is bus operations, which is run by DPW.

Arriola said bus capacity will be maxed at 24 passengers to account for social distancing. All existing COVID-19 precautions will be followed, which include the use of masks and hand sanitizers, he added.

"Based on the preliminary numbers being provided by GDOE, our services are sufficient to adequately handle school opening," Arriola said.

GDOE had asked parents interested in in-person instruction to register their students. The deadline was Dec. 18. GDOE spokeswoman Isa Baza said the department was still finalizing the registration numbers Monday but would report that information to the board today.

A recent survey has indicated about 34% of parents were interested in in-person instruction.

But before GDOE or other civilian schools can open their doors to students, they will need authorization from the governor.

The governor recently started to lift restrictions on social gatherings, now capped at 10 people, and capacities for local businesses, gyms and churches. Generally speaking, most stores, gyms and churches allowed to open are now able to accommodate up to 50% of their capacity.

The governor has not stated when she will make the decision to open schools.