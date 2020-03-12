The only Tiyan High School student to be identified and charged as an adult in connection with a school bus stop fight in Dededo is requesting to be released from the Department of Youth Affairs.

Haven Gail French, 17, is charged with second- and third-degree felony counts of aggravated assault, both with a special allegation of vulnerable victim and assault as a misdemeanor.

Defense attorney William Bischoff filed a motion for French to be released on a personal recognizance bond, stating the defendant does not have the $20,000 cash that has been set as bail.

"Defendant's mother is anxious to get him back home. So he has a place to stay. He does not have any kind of history of violence. The alleged victim was not seriously injured," court documents state. "Defendant will stay away from the alleged victim in this matter, who started the schoolboy fight. If released, he will not be a danger to the alleged victim or to anyone else in the community."

French is scheduled to appear back in court on Friday, March 13.

He, along with three boys, two ages 15 and one age 17, and a 16-year-old girl have been charged separately for their alleged involvement in the incident.

Education officials said the students haven't been expelled and that they must go through a process to determine what, if any, disciplinary action will be taken.

The attack happened late last month at a bus stop along West Nandez street in Dededo.

Details of the incident

A witness told police that the victim and another student got into an argument on the bus.

French then allegedly started to argue with the victim after they were dropped off at the bus stop. A witness said the suspect and two other students kicked and punched the victim while he was on the ground, documents state.

French told police he and the victim were getting ready to fight when another student allegedly punched the victim. He said the victim was in the fetal position when he pulled out a small black folding pocketknife and unfolded the blade and struck him in the back and on the head, documents state.

French told police he pulled out the knife in the heat of the moment and only used it to hurt the victim because the victim threatened to stab him on the bus ride home, documents state.