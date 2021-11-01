Bus stop honoring Blaz revitalized

BLAZ: Volunteers with Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Blaz pose for a photograph with Dededo Mayor Melissa Savares (far right) and Vice Mayor Peter Benavente (right of center) at one of the village’s many bus stops. MCB Camp Blaz partnered with the Dededo Mayor’s Office to paint the bus stop across from its current home on NCTS Guam as one of its island beautification projects. The new design incorporates the Marine Corps colors of blue, red, and gold, and featured a four-color illustration of the late Brig. Gen. Vicente “Ben” Blaz, the man after whom the base is named. According to Camp Blaz, he is the first general officer of color in the Marine Corps and remains the highest-ranking CHamoru to have served in the Corps to date. U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Andrew King