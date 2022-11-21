Angel Camacho-Paulino, an advocate for small businesses at the University of Guam Pacific Islands Small Business Development Center Network, is one of the nation’s SBDC State Stars in 2022, UOG announced in a press release.

“The 2022 State Stars, who were chosen by their SBDC networks, are among the best of the best – those who demonstrated exemplary performance, make significant contributions to their networks and are deeply committed to the success of America’s small businesses,” the national office of SBDC said in a recent announcement.

According to UOG, Camacho-Paulino is the senior business adviser with the Guam SBDC at UOG. She's also the program coordinator for the Bank of Guam Women in Business program at the University's School of Business and Public Administration. She provides technical assistance and advice for new and aspiring entrepreneurs and conducts a variety of specialized business training programs.

During the COVID-19 shutdown, many businesses were impacted and the need for business advisement and training for local and federal resources were in high demand, Camacho-Paulino said.

“To better serve our clients in these changing times, I developed new training programs, forged more private and public partnerships, and created industry-specific initiatives in areas of eCommerce, export, digital marketing, circular economy and expanded services for women in business,” she said.

The Pacific Islands Small Business Development Center Network oversees six SBDC offices in Guam and other locations in the Micronesia region, UOG stated.