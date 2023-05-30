Business assistance and power bill subsidy extension now law

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has enacted additional assistance to local businesses and an extension to a power bill subsidy program, but not without strongly advising the Legislature to control spending.

Bill 75-37 appropriates up to $15 million from fiscal year 2023 General Fund excess to support a business assistance program. The governor promised $5 million from American Rescue Plan moneys to round off the funding to $20 million.

Meanwhile, Bill 83-37 takes about $15.5 million from fiscal 2022 General Fund excess, and nearly $10.8 million from fiscal 2023 excess, to support another five-month extension to the Prugråman Ayuda Para I Taotao-ta Energy Credit Program.

The measures are now Public Laws 37-15 and 37-16, respectively.

In total, they appropriate more than $25 million out of this year's excess – money that isn't all there yet, based on General Fund reports and estimates. Only about $10.5 million in excess was officially reported for March by the Bureau of Budget and Management Research, while April excess is estimated at $8 million.

The governor made mention of an official General Fund report for April that was issued Monday, but the report wasn't available on BBMR's website as of that afternoon. Regardless, she said the excess was still insufficient to cover all the appropriations the Legislature has passed to date.

Among the largest of these appropriations utilizing fiscal 2023 excess was nearly $20 million to fund government pay raises, for which the governor advocated. Another major point of spending was $20 million for repairs and maintenance at public schools. These appropriations were passed and enacted in April.

Rather than amend the fiscal 2023 budget law to account for additional revenues and appropriations – like they did for the government pay raises and appropriations for school maintenance – lawmakers chose to incorporate language transferring funding for programs in Bills 75 and 83 as soon as the money became available. This was done to account for the current funding shortage.

Caution urged

Department of Administration Director Edward Birn said that language was "workable" and facilitated a deficit-avoiding process.

The governor has urged caution regardless. In her enactment letter on Bill 75, Leon Guerrero said the Legislature must immediately stop the practice of appropriating more than the available excess. She made similar statements in her enactment letter for Bill 83.

"Our administration has worked diligently to eliminate our deficit without borrowing, but the Legislature must control its spending if we have any hope of maintaining our hard-won fiscal health," Leon Guerrero stated in the enactment letter for Bill 75.

While she maintained her commitment to provide $5 million in ARP funding for business assistance under Bill 75, the governor stated that the measure would become an "underfunded mandate," and that the government would not be able to meet its commitment if the required General Fund excess does not materialize.

"We simply cannot pay out moneys we do not have," Leon Guerrero said.

Certain lawmakers have argued that the governor should just utilize ARP funds, which are under her discretion, in case local funding does not materialize for these additional appropriations.

ARP funds

Several senators have signed onto a resolution asking the governor to utilize ARP funding to support Bills 75 and 83.

Adelup has said the federal funds cannot be used for the power bill subsidy program, but it can clearly be used to fund the business assistance program in Bill 75.

All the ARP funds have been allocated, however, but not all have been expended. The single largest unexpended allocation is about $160 million reserved for a new hospital.

The governor capped her statements last week on Bill 75 by discussing the then incoming Typhoon Mawar and how important it is to now commit to a more disciplined approach to government finances.

Leon Guerrero last week said she is doing what she can to secure federal assistance for anticipated typhoon recovery, but noted that the Federal Emergency Management Agency primarily works on a reimbursement basis, meaning the government of Guam would have to pay up front for recovery expenses.

"With four months left in the fiscal year, conservative spending and specifically refraining from the practice of appropriating against excess collections will be necessary to ensure our government can continue to meet its financial obligations and to prepare for unforeseen events, such as typhoons," the governor added.