Friday's legislative information briefing over the minimum wage on Guam largely saw attendance from members of the island's business community, with representatives echoing opposition over a mandated increase in the minimum wage rate.

Testimony from various individuals shared concerns over the island's economy, noting that recovery is not equal among all sectors.

And as was stated in prior discussions of a minimum wage increase, several people repeated the idea that the minimum wage is a "starting wage," not a "living wage," and should be dictated by market forces.

The wage currently sits at $9.25 per hour. It was last raised in September 2021.

Jovyna Lujan, merchandise manager at DKSH Guam, cautioned lawmakers about considering a wage adjustment at a time when sectors of the community, "most especially our tourism sector," are still in the "early, dynamic and fragile stages of recovery."

At the same time, Lujan encouraged all lawmakers to pass legislation funding additional business assistance, which the Legislature will debate once it returns to session next week.

"To impose a (minimum wage) increase – a forced increase by legal statute at this particular time, at this particular stage in the economic recovery, would be somewhat catastrophic, depending on which sectors of tourism and the small business you would be talking to, and where that sector may be standing today in the recovery phase," Lujan said.

Mary Rhodes, president of the Guam Hotel and Restaurant Association, strongly suggested conducting an economic impact study before any wage increase is considered, as was required in a prior law.

"Because we have so many sectors within Guam, there's disparity with the revenue expectations that everybody has and, really, just an understanding from the economy as a whole, on what this would do to our small businesses especially," Rhodes said.

Rhodes also said Guam would see reductions in employment and entry-level jobs, changes from full-time to part-time positions and preference for casual employees with a minimum wage increase. But more concerning is wage compression, she added.

"Even going to $11 (per hour), the private sector is actually paying above minimum wage right now. I think that's what people don't understand, is that market conditions have increased the hourly wage naturally. The minimum wage is really for entry-level positions. ... You're going to have inequity with staffing and with having to appropriately adjust your wages. ... Because any increase in wage right now will definitely push up that ceiling," Rhodes said, before moving on to discuss other adverse effects of a minimum wage increase.

'We either care about the working class or we don’t'

However, not all the testimony opposed a wage hike.

In written testimony, Noah Austin, a father of four, said the working class people of Guam are struggling.

"We get paid less than statesiders do, while our cost of living is higher. Many business-minded individuals say it's best to let the market dictate wages," Austin said.

"The market is not concerned with working people and their ability to survive. The market is concerned only with profit margins. Leaving things to market forces indicates no concern for the working-class people," he added.

Austin went on to say that if the minimum wage should not be considered a living wage, then that is saying that when individuals start contributing to society, they do not deserve to be paid enough to live.

"I am tired of business interests being put before working-class people’s interests, and our interests are simply having the ability to survive and live decently in the modern era. I am tired of excuses as to why working-class people cannot be helped. I am tired of the lives of my people only being valued in the terms of how much capital they create for someone else," Austin said.

"I am tired of the arguments that the best way to empower the working class is by cutting taxes or fees on businesses. We either care about the working class or we don’t," he added.

Seeking more testimony

Sen. Roy Quinata, chair of the legislative committee overseeing economic development, has spoken about wanting to increase the minimum wage, but has not submitted legislation to do so.

"Whether we do an incremental 50 cents or we do $15 tomorrow, that's not on the table right now. I just wanted to bring everyone to the table. Unfortunately, there's not much participation, I would need an economist to tell me what's the do's and not's of the current time," Quinata said, adding that he was inspired after seeing wage increases in the States.

The senator said he hoped to hear from more individuals who would likely benefit from a minimum wage study or increment. Quinata will continue to receive testimony until May 12.