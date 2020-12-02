Business groups: Don't market Guam as cannabis destination

Six major business groups echoed the Guam Visitors Bureau's stance of banning cannabis use or sale in "family friendly" Tumon, and are also opposed to advertising legal cannabis use to lure tourists to visit Guam.

They said the promotion, sale and use of cannabis will cause irreparable damage to Guam's tourism industry.

The groups do not want cannabis use in hotel rooms, or on public beaches such as those in the tourist district of Tumon.

The draft 133-page cannabis industry rules that the Cannabis Control Board rolled up already prohibits cannabis use at public beaches, bars, entertainment facilities, and hotel and motel common areas, but not in hotel and motel rooms rented to guests.

Some of the business groups suggest creating a "red-light district," or zone where smoking cannabis in bars and cafes would be legal, outside of Tumon, such as a designated street in Harmon or Anigua.

The business groups sent their comments to the Cannabis Control Board on Nov. 23, the last day to comment on the draft rules.

They include the Guam Chamber of Commerce, the Guam Contractors Association, the Japan Guam Travel Association, the Korea Guam Travel Association, the Chinese Chamber of Commerce of Guam and Baldyga Group.

"Include the development and establishment of a district away from Tumon that will support the development of the industry, separate from our 'family friendly' tourism industry," Guam Chamber of Commerce President Catherine Castro wrote.

Mark Baldyga, chairman and chief executive officer of Baldyga Group and former GVB chairman, said any such district exclusively for both marijuana and exotic topless clubs could be "a designated street in Harmon or Anigua or elsewhere where tourists are typically gathered."

"I am not advocating for such a district," Baldyga wrote. "I actually would prefer we not have such a zone."

'Hypocrisy' of proposed ban

Cannabis Control Board Member Adrian Cruz said suggesting a ban on legal cannabis use in Tumon, where business groups allowed strip clubs, massage parlors, adult shops, bars and other nonfamily-friendly businesses, is "hypocrisy."

Lawmakers led by Sen. Clynton Ridgell passed the adult cannabis use legalization bill in 2019, which became law, primarily to help boost Guam's tourism.

The COVID-19 pandemic put a screeching halt to tourism in 2020, and proponents of adult cannabis use said this makes it more urgent for Guam to diversify its economy.

Castro, of the Guam Chamber, seeks clarification in the draft rules of the term "public consumption" and "public place," where cannabis use is allowed.

She wants the board to exclude "any places in Tumon and 'H' zoned areas" such as "restaurants, bars, homes, dwellings and hotel rooms rented to guests" from public places where cannabis use is allowed.

Baldyga wrote, "Young families do not want to vacation in a destination where they are wading through clouds of cannabis or having their young children exposed to breathing pot while lying on a beach in Tumon."

Castro also asks the board to clarify that the "no smoking" policy extend to all hotels and motel rooms, and that advertising for cannabis and related products be prohibited in Tumon.

Baldyga, for his part, said no one wants to have their young children "checking into a (hotel) room that reeks of pot."

The Cannabis Control Board is currently reviewing all the written and oral comments and concerns about the draft rules.

During their board meeting on Monday, some board members brought up the idea of allowing the establishing of bars, lounges or businesses where the selling, purchase and consumption of cannabis will be allowed, so tourists don't have to bring cannabis to their hotel rooms.

James Martinez, president of the Guam Contractors Association, said GCA also is opposed to the "idea of selling cannabis products to our tourists and oppose the advertisement of the sale of cannabis as a means of luring tourists to Guam."

'For the good of our fragile tourism industry'

Japan Guam Travel Association President Satoru Murata, Korea Guam Travel Association Chairman Terry Chung and Chinese Chamber of Commerce President George Chiu recommended the following "for the good of our fragile tourism industry":

No pot smoking in public;

No pot smoking allowed in hotel rooms; and

No marijuana allowed to be sold in Tumon or marketed and advertised to tourists.

Smoking is not allowed in most Guam hotel rooms, they said, and they ask that cannabis smoking simply not be allowed in Guam hotel rooms "by government rules."

"Whether or not it is illegal to smoke in hotel rooms, most or maybe all hotels will not allow it. If it is illegal in public and not allowed in hotels, then it makes no sense to sell or promote marijuana to tourists. Selling pot to them will simply be encouraging them to break the law," the three groups said in identical letters to the Cannabis Control Board.

Guam legalized the adult recreational use of marijuana in April 2019.

While it went into effect immediately, commercial manufacturing and sales have been on hold until regulations are finalized to manage the new industry.