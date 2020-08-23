On Friday, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's office released Executive Order 2020-28, which placed further restrictions on island businesses.

The following businesses have adjusted their hours of operation as a result of the COVID-19 lockdown:

Micronesia Mall

While the Micronesia Mall is closed, Pay-Less Supermarket and Express Care remain open. Additionally, the following offer curbside delivery:

• Denny's: 637-1802

• Sushi Rock: 637-1110

• Mad Bingsu: 688-6677

• Cold Stone Creamery: 633-8880

• Vitamin World: 633-2547

• Pepper Lunch: 969-2333

Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii will temporarily close its Hagåtña and Harmon branches starting Monday.

The bank will reopen when the governor’s emergency order is lifted.

IT&E

IT&E announced Friday the adjusted hours of operation at its locations as follows:

• AAFES: Open for all services daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• Harmon: Open for customer support only, Monday to Friday, 9-10 a.m. for manåmko' (ages 55 and above) and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for all others.

• Agana Shopping Center: Closed

• Micronesia Mall : Closed

• Guam Premier Outlets: Closed

The adjusted store hours are expected to be in place until Aug. 29. Subscribers can view their account, pay bills, contact a customer service representative and more online at www.ite.net.

Bank of Guam

Bank of Guam’s branches on island will be closed beginning Monday, with the exception of the Andersen Air Force Base branch which will remain open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Customer Contact Center continues to operate and can be reached at 472-5300. For more information, visit www.bankofguam.com.