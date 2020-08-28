Business owners to file GovGuam claim

A group of small business owners said they will file a government of Guam claim for costs incurred during the governor's orders of business closures since March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Guam Business Owner Coalition co-founder Thomas Peinhopf on Thursday said each business has a different daily cost accumulated for some 160 days now.

"The daily cost keeps growing as long as we are shut down," Peinhopf said. "If they don't hurry to open, we will all reach the maximum soon."

The maximum claim from the government, he said, is $10,000 per individual.

"It is a filing for reimbursement of expenses since March 20, 2020," he said.

Peinhopf owns Livehouse in Tumon and The Shady Lady in Dededo.

Closed for months

With the exception of a few weeks when bars and taverns were allowed to open with 50% limited capacity, his bars have been closed since the start of the pandemic emergency in March.

He and others have been calling on the government to lift restrictions on bars and taverns, and other small businesses, with health and safety precautions.

Peinhopf said small businesses incur bills even if they are closed as a result of the governor's executive orders. Employees have also been furloughed.

He said while small businesses understand the medical or health aspect of the executive orders, there remains no word of "economic recovery or a plan."

The business group seeks to file the claim at the Office of the Attorney General today.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero on Thursday extended her stay-at-home order to Sept. 4, and the Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1 to Sept. 30. This means many businesses are still prohibited from opening or fully opening.