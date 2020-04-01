Ryan Figrag starts his day as early as 8 a.m. to deliver goods and supplies to stores around the island.

In a day, as a delivery driver for Magic Lamp Wholesale, he could visit almost 20 stores in need of products such as rubbing alcohol, which can be difficult to find these days.

With stocks of rubbing alcohol low, he said the company tries to limit the number of cases they deliver to ensure they all get some.

As the number of cases of COVID-19 continues to rise, he said, he worries about delivering to too many places.

For his safety and the safety of his customers, he wears a face mask and keeps a bottle of hand sanitizer next to him.

James Rumong, a delivery driver for Pacific Grocers Guam, brought water and dry goods to a mom and pop store in Mangilao on a recent morning.

He started early – 5:30 a.m. – and the Mangilao store was his fifth stop that day.

Rumong wears a face shield and takes daily doses of vitamin C to keep healthy while he's out doing his deliveries. He does what he can to protect himself, he said.

Aside from face protection, he also keeps a bottle of disinfectant to sanitize his hands after every delivery. He said he washes his hands whenever he can.

"We're all just trying to survive," he said.

Recently, he had his hours cut from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

'I'm staying vigilant'

With antibacterial soap, alcohol and other disinfectants now harder to come by, Laundry World owner Louis Hon arms himself with a rag and a bottle filled with a mix of bleach and water to wipe down machines after every use.

Wearing a face mask and nitrile gloves, Hon cleans meticulously around the surface of his washing machines and dryers.

"I'm staying vigilant ... making sure everybody's clean and my machines are clean so people don't get infected here," Hon said.

He works alone now, having sent most of his workers home to be safe.

Laundry World used to operate 24 hours a day, but those hours have been cut in half. The laundromat now operates from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

While his family worries for his safety – and with financial assistance pending from the federal government – Hon is keeping his business open.

A number of his regular customers still come by to do their laundry, he said, even some who travel from Dededo, glad there's still a laundromat open.

Going the extra mile

Misako Komagata, who runs K & G Water & Ice next door to Hon's laundromat, has also taken extra precautions, allowing only people wearing face masks to come inside.

However, Komagata goes the extra mile for those without a mask – she takes customers' bottles of water and refills them while they wait patiently outside, to ensure they have drinking water when they leave her store.

Like the others, Komagata's store also has reduced its hours of operation, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday.

She wants to stay home, she said, but customers urge her to stay open so they can continue to buy water there.