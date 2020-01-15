A Tamuning businessman believes his property was intentionally set on fire by the same individuals who have broken into his family’s business, homes, and vehicles.

The owner, who wished to remain anonymous, found two containers and a home the family used for storage on Tun Jose Toves Way engulfed in flames and smoke around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

It took firefighters several hours to get control of the blaze. At 8:45 a.m., hours after the initial call, smoke was still coming from the site.

“It looks like it was intentionally set on fire,” the owner said. “It was arson. When I left yesterday, I turned off the main power switch.”

The Guam Fire Department obtained the assistance of the Department of Public Works at daybreak to help sift through the debris to completely kill the fire. The exact cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

"We cannot speculate on the origin of the fire until our investigation is complete," said GFD spokesman firefighter Kevin Reilly. "This may take a significant amount of time, considering the destruction caused by the fire."

Frustrated

With his family’s personal belongings from when he was a kid now charred, the family is left extremely frustrated.

The property owner said he has contacted police over 10 times since November to report burglaries, car thefts, and car break-ins. The family has had to change the locks and fix broken windows.

On Monday, he reported to police that the individuals had broken the door. Less than 24 hours later, he found the home and two containers in flames.

“Basically Guam is not safe. Right now it’s always catch (the criminals) and then they get released. And then they’re out at-large again and then they break into other people’s places again and steal their vehicles,” he said.

The owner said he gave the information to police of at least one of the individuals they believe is responsible for the store burglary, stolen cars and unauthorized use of a credit card.

“I spoke to the police officers. They said they can only forward to the detectives and then we never heard anything,” the owner said. “From November to now, I have at least 10 police reports.”