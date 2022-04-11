Businessman 'Uncle Dave' Sablan celebrates 90th birthday

90TH BIRTHDAY: Businessman David "Uncle Dave" M. Sablan, center, celebrated his 90th birthday at the Kensington Hotel Saipan on April 2. Joining him are four of his seven children. They are, from left, David Sablan Jr., Victoria Sablan Coleman, Patricia Sablan and Stephen Sablan. About 100 of his friends and family were also on hand for the celebration. Sablan is a business icon in the Marianas. He started his career with Atkins Kroll Guam in 1952, right after graduating from George Washington High School. He went on to top executive positions with numerous island businesses including Bank of Hawaii and car dealership Microl Corp. in Saipan. He also worked for the Northern Marianas government and Tan Holdings Group. Photo courtesy of David Sablan Jr.