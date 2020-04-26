Businessmen weigh in on shutdown, call for different approach

Two local businessmen are weighing in on what the government can do during the shutdown and how to transition into reopening the island’s economy responsibly.

“Six to eight weeks ago, they told us that we would have over 250 to 300 hospitalized now and our hospital would be overwhelmed. We don’t have anyone in the ICU and only one person with COVID is in the hospital,” stated local businessman Michael Ysrael on Friday. “The projections were wrong, and maybe, we need to take a different approach.”

Ysrael suggested that since the island is only using one or two hospital beds out of the available 250 capacity for COVID patients, a “rational” approach would be to ease up some of the shutdown restrictions.

“Hey guys, look we don’t want anybody to get sick and die, but our bodies are designed to do this. You’re preventing us from getting immune to going back to normal,” he said. “Ultimately we need everybody to get immune. You can’t put a bubble around the entire island.”

The owner of Tanota Partners has suggested that officials consider venturing out slowly and start first with putting government workers back to work.

“We’re already paying for them. Call them back. If they fear for their life, they don’t have to show up, but they don’t get paid,” said Ysrael. “Bring GovGuam back and wait a week. If there’s still low cases and low hospitalization, then go to the next level.”

He suggested the government stop the roadblocks and allow retail businesses to open the sale of nonessential items while continuing social distancing measures and masks.

“This is a very fast-moving virus, I get it. If we see a little bump in hospitalizations, we can scale back. We’re a very small island. We can turn it on and off really, really fast,” said Ysrael.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero is expected to release the details of her economic recovery plan this week to outline a phased approach to reopening the island. She has said easing of restrictions is dependent upon the island’s hospital capacity, testing capacity, and slowing of community spread.

The Leon Guerrero-Tenorio administration and the Department of Public Health and Social Services has been adamant that they are looking to eradicate the virus from the community.

Ysrael argued the solution is to build immunity by loosening the restrictions and closely watching the hospitalization rate.

“These people seem to have some interest in trying to create a serious problem on Guam and I think they’ve overstated what’s happening. These doctors have scared the heck out of her and she refuses to change,” he added.

Tamuning resident and business owner Marc Adler believes the government of Guam should be taking measures to ease the burden on private businesses and looking at cost cutting and improving efficiency.

“It seems to me that this is an ideal time, when GovGuam employees are not being utilized 100% to perform their daily functions … that the governor should task each department head with the challenge to review their operations and determine how business can be conducted more efficiently, more effectively, more inexpensively and with a higher business value outcome,” said Adler.

This time gives officials the opportunity for review and improve operations and service without additional costs.

“We have all these GovGuam employees who are currently being fully compensated who could be utilized in a variety of ways during this government ‘shutdown’ period,” stated Adler. “There’s no reason we can’t have a highly efficient and effective, user friendly, sophisticated government services model that allows the citizenry to benefit from enhanced government operations.”

Adler said, “I’m sure there are many more examples, but this is a time for the government to show leadership and utilize the enormous pool of knowledge resources within the government to transform itself. The private sector is undoubtedly going to transform itself in many ways as a result of this pandemic and government should also be compelled- it is no longer business as usual."