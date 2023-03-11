Businesswomen from across the island came together Wednesday morning for a casual gathering, in order to build new relationships and empower one another during the Guam Chamber Business Women’s Network Coffee, Chill and Chat event.

Jessie Marie Toves, compliance officer for Pacific Human Resource Services, attended the event as a way to build her network as the next generation in her company.

“I think we’re experiencing a lot of what other businesses are experiencing, which is that turnover of leadership from the older generations to the new and incoming. So, as they are retiring, they’re trying to fill those positions and make new connections so that new leadership can connect with each other and build strong foundations for the next 25 years,” Toves told The Guam Daily Post.

The event was a platform for women to empower each other within the business space, whether in the corporate sector or in trades, said Toves.

“Making those connections (and meeting) people that I can collaborate with within our business sphere, whether it’s writing policy or introducing new clients to each other or just talking about current events and what is affecting Guam today, like local commerce,” she said.

Toves also told the Post the event allowed her to represent herself and her company in a light that could foster new partnerships.

“We’re not just looking to get new clients or maintain old clientele,” said Toves. “We’re really looking to (not only) push our company, but also Guam’s economic commerce into that next wave. I think, with COVID, it either paused it or slowed it down and there’s been some setbacks. So, coming back today is really helpful to achieve that.”

Rosalie Diaz, accounting supervisor for AB Risk Micronesia, also spoke about the event.

“This is a good way, especially as women, to mingle and to know what is going on in the community," she said.

For Diaz, networking and talking to people were outside her comfort zone.

“Once I meet someone that I know I can talk to freely, then I’ll just come out of (my) shell. But normally, I’ll stay at the back side. I’ll be the quiet one. But once I get to know the place and people, then I’m more outgoing,” said Diaz.

She attended the event “to gain more experience and to be more knowledgeable about businesses outside my normal, which is the insurance community. And also to meet other people and women who are in the business."

Business Women’s Network

According to Catherine Castro, president of the Guam Chamber of Commerce, the chamber has had its Business Women’s Network since about 2010.

“What we do is we get professional women together, of all various levels in their professions, so they can engage with each other, help each other and lift each other up,” Castro told the Post.

Castro expressed that what she loved about hosting the event is that women get the chance to grow their professional networks.

“Women love relationships and that’s how we thrive, ... and when we grow our professional networks, we’re able to do the things we do and do them successfully,” she said.

These relationships bring many benefits, Castro said.

“In your professional career, you want to be able to meet people that can help you, that can grow with you, that can assist you. Whether they’re male or female, everybody brings to the table their talents, their wisdom, their intellect. I think that’s what we do the best, is that we bring people together and have them engage and let them do the magic themselves,” said Castro.