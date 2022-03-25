Buying just what's needed can help stretch grocery budget

As the cost of goods on Guam soars, families are looking for ways to stretch their dollars to purchase food to feed the family until next payday.

“I’m budgeting because, you know, all my kids are grown up and my grandkid stays with me and it's hard. Prices are so high, everything is high. I shop in the commissary on base and I shop outside,” Mary Camacho said. “Some of the vegetables are cheaper outside.”

Camacho and other savvy shoppers, including Gabriella Varela and Helen Middlebrooke, say they make sure they buy just what they need.

“I buy only little because I don’t want the food to go to waste and get freezer burn,” Camacho said, adding she factors the shelf life of foods and her household size into her grocery budget.

Buying in bulk is another way to find savings, but it has limitations.

As an example, a case of whole chicken on sale for $18.99, boils down to roughly 95 cents a pound, which is nearly $2 a pound cheaper than $2.69 per pound for chicken leg quarters at some grocery stores.

But buying by the case would require a freezer large enough to hold that much frozen food. And while freezers in outside kitchens aren’t uncommon in Guam, they’re also not as common as they used to be.

Other residents also are looking for deals and comparing prices.

Gabriella Varela, a Chalan Pago resident, said she tries to purchase items on sale.

“When we do buy groceries, it’s more of the family packs, usually whatever I am looking for I just get a lot in general, … stuff I use on a normal basis,” she said.

Prices for food and other necessities, as well as those things that aren’t quite necessities, have increased in the last couple of years as a result of COVID-19 and the challenges it posed to everything from farms to factories and transportation. The second factor in the increase of prices is Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which increased the cost of oil and gas.

A pound of bacon was about $4 before the pandemic and could be found on sale for $4.29 in 2020; today it is more than $9. A gallon of a certain cooking oil used to be less than $10 in 2020, and is now $17.99 in some stores.

For Middlebrooke, local columnist and mom, planning her meals and cooking in bulk helped her stretch her food budget.

“There was a time when I was younger that we were starting over with five children, ages 0 to 10, on an entry-level federal salary,” she said. “I could get five meals out of a five-pound chicken for them. How? By batch cooking. The five meals included turning that chicken into casseroles and then making soup with the bones. Once-a-month batch cooking really saves (money).”

Middlebrooke said a large problem with preparing a full month of cooking meals and then freezing them is that, in Guam, power outages aren’t uncommon.

“Nothing is worse than losing a month of food when the power goes out,” she said.

Middlebrooke said another savings tip is meal prepping for two weeks.

“The best way to save money on groceries is to do meal planning - that saves you more money than anything,” she said, adding one other tidbit: “And you make sure you eat everything you buy. I know I throw too much away and I bet other people do as well.”

A study by Pennsylvania State University, published in the American Journal of Agricultural Economics in 2020, found that the average U.S. household wasted 31.9% of its food, according to Forbes magazine.

That means families with a $200 budget for food may throw out about $60 worth of food items because they expire or spoil before they’re consumed.

Planning meals helps reduce that waste, Middlebrooke said.

Additionally, she said shopping for specials is always best, though it’s not always easy in Guam simply because “we don’t have enough competition.”