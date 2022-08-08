The Bureau of Women's Affairs will be working with the Department of Public Health and Social Services to look into expanding access to birth control and Plan B emergency contraception, according to BWA Director Jayne Flores.

The bureau has long advocated for sex education and access to contraception as means of preventing unwanted pregnancies. While Flores has promoted the right to abortion access, she has called the procedure a last resort against unwanted pregnancies in light of modern resources, such as Plan B and other contraceptives.

The recent U.S. Supreme Court decision revoking the constitutional right to an abortion in the United States sent shockwaves throughout the nation, with several states now limiting or banning abortion. In the wake of the decision, Flores called on lawmakers to introduce legislation that could help prevent unwanted pregnancies.

Abortion remains legal on Guam, but that doesn't mean there aren't concerns about access. Moreover, local legislation has been introduced that would effectively ban abortions by making it illegal to perform the procedure once a fetal heartbeat is detected, before most women know they are pregnant - the Guam Heartbeat Act.

"The Plan B pill is available at pharmacies, but if women had free access to it, there would be fewer unplanned pregnancies on our island. Fewer unplanned pregnancies means fewer females who need abortion services - which, again, need to be made accessible and safe for the people of our island as part of comprehensive women's health care," Flores said.

On July 7, the bureau posted information on Facebook showing where to get help for abortion services as well as where to get Plan B on island, along with costs.

The post caught the attention of attorney Peter Sgro, author of the Guam Heartbeat Act. Sen. Telena Nelson introduced the measure, which is co-sponsored by Sens. Chris Duenas, Amanda Shelton, Tony Ada and Frank Blas Jr.

On July 12, a clearly upset Sgro wrote to Flores, stating in part that "it took one phone call" to one of the pharmacies Flores listed to get what he called "abortion pills" pulled off the shelf and destroyed.

"Thanks to your advertisement, the pro-life owners of this company became aware their pharmacies were selling baby killing medication and immediately destroyed them," Sgro wrote. "Calls and emails go out tonight to the other owners of these pharmacies you promote without their authorization."

It's unclear which pharmacy Sgro reportedly contacted. Almost all the pharmacies in the BWA posting did have Plan B or equivalents available as of the last week of July. SuperDrug pharmacies did not carry Plan B, although they may have at one point. However, the Maite branch did carry another brand. The pharmacy in Kmart also had an equivalent in stock as of Friday.

Not an abortion pill

What is clear is that Plan B is not an "abortion pill" or "baby killing medication."

It is intended, as already stated and according to the Food and Drug Administration, to prevent pregnancies.

Known colloquially as the "morning-after pill," Plan B and its equivalents significantly reduce the possibility of pregnancy after unprotected sex, or when other contraception fails. They do not end pregnancies, but can prevent them to begin with, according to the FDA.

Plan B is available to purchase over the counter at any age and works best when taken within 72 hours of unprotected sex.

The posting of pharmacies was only one issue among the matters Sgro raised on July 12.

The issue that initially drew the attorney's concern was a now-deleted posting on the BWA Facebook page. That post included an embedded message that criticized Christians happy about the Supreme Court decision as simply wanting to exert control. Sgro said he and others found the post insulting and that it violated constitutional principles relative to church and state.

Flores said the post is on her personal page and was forwarded to the BWA page. The post was removed the next day as it may not have been appropriate for the BWA page, given separation of church and state, Flores said.

The remainder of Sgro's July 12 email criticized Flores for taking actions with regard to abortion, which he said have nothing to do with the bureau's mandate.

"I hope soon a taxpayer lawsuit be initiated to dissolve your bureau," Sgro wrote.

Flores said the BWA had not received any notice of legal action.

BWA mandate

The bureau has, in the past, made inquiries with associations to help find an abortion doctor for Guam after the last physician to perform the service retired in 2018.

With regard to supporting efforts to get an abortion doctor on island, Flores said that would fall under "issues of particular concern to women" since providing safe access to the procedure "is essential to women's reproductive health care."

BWA doesn't have the budget to actually recruit a doctor, nor has it spent any money - local or federal - to do so, according to Flores. The director also made mention of local law that restricted the use of local funds for the purpose of abortion, but the specific law was not identified as of press time.

Flores noted two physicians from the University of Hawaii Queens Medical Center volunteered to provide access to counseling and medication abortion to women and pregnant persons on Guam.

That hasn't been the only initiative for the bureau. In addition to contraception and sex education, the BWA has also worked to combat "period poverty," raise awareness of and address sexual assault and harassment, and promote women in business, all of which fit into its mandate, Flores said.

Sgro had written to Flores before July 12, through emails in late June, leading up to the Supreme Court decision overturning abortion rights, and then in early July. Sgro was, at first, requesting to meet with Flores. The emails largely went unresponded. Sgro's emails also mention the initiation of an umbrella foundation for women and children. The Guam Daily Post has no other information on this foundation.