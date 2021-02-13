Byrnes expresses condolences on passing of Father Gus

The island community is mourning the passing of Agustin A. Gumataotao, OFM Cap., who died peacefully Friday morning. "Father Gus," as he was more fondly known by the people of the parishes in which served, was 65.

Archbishop Michael Byrnes expressed his condolences to the family of Father Gus and the Capuchin Franciscan Friars of Guam and Hawaii on behalf of the entire Archdiocese of Agaña,

Born on Guam Jan. 8, 1956, Gumataotao grew up in the Catholic faith, an altar server with St. Jude Thaddeus parish in Sinajana. Inspired by the Capuchin priests who served at Saint Jude’s, he entered the Minor Seminary at Father Duenas Memorial School, where he graduated in 1974.

He entered the Capuchin Order on Aug. 31, 1976, at the Capuchin Novitiate in Milton, Massachusetts. After studying theology at the Maryknoll School of Theology, New York, he returned to Guam to be ordained a priest by then-Bishop Felixberto C. Flores on Oct. 23, 1982.

In his 38 years of service, Father Gus was assigned to serve in various parishes, both on Guam and Saipan, including Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament, Agana Heights; Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Agat; Our Lady of Guadalupe, Santa Rita; Saint Jude, Sinajana; and Kristo Rai, Garapan, Saipan. He also served the Capuchin fraternity of Guam and Hawaii as vice provincial (1997-2000), a member of the Vice Provincial Council and in formation work.

In 2019, due to health concerns, Father Gus retired from active ministry and received special care at Saint Fidelis Friary in Agana Heights. He is survived by his Capuchin brothers and two brothers and sisters-in-law, Rear Adm. and Mrs. Peter A. Gumataotao and Mr. and Mrs. Anthony A. Gumataotao, numerous nephews, nieces and cousins, aunts and uncles.