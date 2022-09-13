There were nearly 3,000 American lives lost 21 years ago during the 9/11 terrorist attacks caused by the Islamic extremist group al-Qaida.

The Camacho-Ada gubernatorial campaign held a 2K Run/Walk fundraiser which coincided with the anniversary of the attacks Sunday, dubbed ‘“Hasso yan Onra,” which translates from CHamoru to "Remember and Honor” in English.

A cabinet member of the Leon Guerrero-Tenorio administration, who at the time lived near the World Trade Center, the epicenter of the terrorist attack in New York City, objected to the campaign fundraiser in an interview with The Guam Daily Post and said the event was heartless.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“Initially, I was like, it's a fundraiser,” said Lasia Casil, who is supporting the reelection bid of the incumbent governor and lieutenant governor - the opponents of Camacho-Ada in the November general election. “Is it a fundraiser for the victims and families or first responders? And it didn't say, and then I tried calling the number Saturday to find out more information, and there was no answer. So, I reached out to some Republican friends over at the Legislature and they had confirmed that it wasn't a charity event - and that it was a campaign fundraiser."

Invoking the dark day in American history while receiving campaign contributions didn't sit right with Casil.

"It was just kind of upsetting that anyone, any organization would try to capitalize on this tragedy. Whether it's Republicans or any other organization, had it been like a (charitable) fundraiser, I would have been happy to donate," she told the Post. "I think anyone would have been happy to donate if the funds were going to a good cause. But it was very deceptive and just, I think, inappropriate and insensitive and disrespectful - that they would have like a Republican fundraiser for 9/11 with none of the funds going to any of the family or first responders, and that was my sentiment.”

Campaign response

The Camacho-Ada campaign provided the Post a statement regarding its 9/11 run/walk, which it said “was one of many events held on Guam to honor the victims from the September 11, 2001, Attacks on America.”

Officials did not specify exactly what the donations funded or will fund, but shared that money received supported "every aspect" of the event," and noted "400 island residents came out to support this community event.”

Although the Post sought clarification, the campaign never explicitly confirmed that funds will be donated to a charitable cause - whether related or not to 9/11 victims.

Casil told the Post she would commend the Camacho-Ada campaign team, if it was an actual charity event and not just a fundraiser for the campaign.

“If they want to donate the money to a nonprofit, I would gladly praise them for it,” she said. “I would say 'thank you for making this right instead of trying to capitalize on a national tragedy for a campaign.'”

Casil, currently serving as executive director of the Hagåtña Restoration and Redevelopment Authority, explained that instead of hosting a fundraiser, the anniversary of 9/11 should be a time of unification.

“At the time I lived about 10 blocks away from ground zero and, having lived in New York at the time, and gone through that tremendous variance of watching the first call, and living so close to the towers in time,” she said. “Lots of remembrances, you know, vigils and things like that which are appropriate. I think it's a time when we should come together. Just like the whole city of New York came together after this tragedy, to support each other.”