Cabras 1 still out but GPA not anticipating any load shedding

Cabras Power Plant Unit 1, one of Guam's baseload generators, remains offline after going down Monday for emergency boiler tube repairs, the Guam Power Authority said, but the utility agency is not anticipating any load shedding.

The utility published a potential load shedding schedule Tuesday in case of outages, but had adequate capacity and did not have to cut power that night.

GPA reported it did implement brief outages from 7:45 to 10 p.m. Monday, as two baseload generators, Cabras 1 and Cabras 2, were offline.

Cabras 2 had been offline since April 11 due to a boiler tube leak and, as stated, Cabras 1 went offline Monday for emergency repairs.

However, Cabras 2 returned to service Tuesday evening. Cabras 1 is expected to come back online next week, GPA said, by April 25.

If there is to be load shedding, the utility stated, the schedule will be posted on GPA's website and social media pages.

"It should be noted that a load shedding schedule is provided to assist customers to plan in case an outage may occur, but does not mean a power interruption is imminent," GPA has stated.