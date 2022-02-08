Cabras unit 1 remains down following a boiler explosion Friday. Cleanup is ongoing, according to the Guam Power Authority. Repairs to the unit, which might take a few weeks, will begin after the cleanup.

GPA stated it will have a better understanding of when the unit can return to service once an assessment is completed.

The investigation into the incident is also ongoing. The utility stated it cannot speculate on the cause and is waiting for a report to be finalized.

In the meantime, all other generation units are online to support system demand, GPA stated. Personnel continue to monitor all units, including Cabras 1's sister unit, Cabras 2, which is just as old and long due for an overhaul.

The utility has said that residents shouldn't expect a loss of power following the boiler explosion last week. However, GPA also stated that the island is at risk whenever a baseload unit is lost and a second baseload also experiences a forced outage.

Cabras 2 is another of the island's baseload units and the utility is hoping to overhaul the aged generator later this year. The incident at Cabras 1 isn't expected to affect that upcoming overhaul and if it proves necessary, GPA stated it would schedule a turbine overhaul for Cabras 1 in 2023.

GPA's Cabras team reported the explosion at 6:10 a.m. Friday. No injuries were reported and no fire occurred. The Guam Fire Department was not called to the scene either.

The building was visibly scarred following the explosion, with major gaps blown out of the exterior. Most of the damages are from the panels and ducts.

While this incident didn't lead to any significant issues, just beside the Cabras 1 and 2 facility is the now-defunct Cabras 3 and 4 facility, which did suffer a major explosion and fire in late 2015. That lead to load shedding, as the island suddenly found itself without major sources of power.

A new 198-megawatt power plant at Ukudu is anticipated to come online in 2024. An integral bill for that power plant, involving an exemption for 41-MW of reserve generation, is pending before lawmakers.