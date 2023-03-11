Cabras generator back online

A nearly five-decade-old baseload generator, Cabras 1, was back online Friday afternoon after it was taken offline for continued scheduled repairs.

The Guam Power Authority notified the community Thursday, however, that rotating, brief outages were still possible to reduce strain on its baseload power plants because Cabras 1 and its sister unit, Cabras 2, were offline for repairs. The outage plan has been implemented over the past several days.

While Cabras 1 was gradually increasing production Friday, GPA stated that it released a load-shedding schedule as a precaution and last resort to maintain the power grid's stability in the event there was still a shortage in generation capacity Friday night.

The schedule is posted on the utility's website and social media pages, including Instagram and Facebook.

"It should be noted that a load-shedding schedule is provided to assist customers to plan in case an outage may occur, but does not mean a power interruption is imminent," the utility clarified.

Cabras 2 went offline Tuesday for emergency boiler tube repairs, which began late Wednesday, after the unit cooled enough to allow safe entry by personnel. As of Friday, the unit continued to undergo emergency repairs and did not have a date to return to service.

Meanwhile, Piti 9, another baseload generator, was said to be on limited production due to high liner temperatures on cylinder. It continued to remain on limited production Friday, until Cabras 1 reaches sufficient capacity. Piti 9 may go offline during the weekend for repairs.