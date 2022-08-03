The Guam Power Authority is planning to bring Cabras Power Plant unit 2 back online today, after the generator went offline for repairs to its boiler system. That would bring back one more baseload unit for the island, which fell two units short Monday.

The utility sent out a notice Monday advising customers that there was a potential for rolling outages between 6 and 9 p.m. that night. GPA later posted a capacity shortfall outage schedule on its Facebook page showing when outages could take place and in what areas.

"Two of the island’s four baseload power plants are offline, reducing the total power generation capacity to 235 megawatts. Piti unit 9 is currently offline for the next few weeks for (U.S. Environmental Protection Agency) mandated conversion to run on ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuel. Additionally, Cabras 2 is offline for repairs to the boiler system and is anticipated to return to service on Wednesday, Aug. 3," the utility stated Monday in a press release.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Outages did occur Monday night, but according to GPA acting communication manager Joyce Sayama, only a few feeders were taken offline to sustain the system.

On Tuesday afternoon, Sayama told The Guam Daily Post that no rolling outages were scheduled for Tuesday night, and that the utility "should be fine" once Cabras 2 returned online.

"With the return of Cabras 2 we will only be out with one baseload unit (Piti 9), we’re typically fine unless we lose another unit," Sayama said.

GPA lost two baseload generators, Cabras units 3 and 4, during an explosion in August 2015, placing significant strain on the power grid as the utility worked to shore up the island's power supply.

Two of Guam's remaining baseload generators, Cabras 1 and 2, are decades old and destined for decommissioning after the new power plant is completed in 2024.

Boiler issues are not uncommon for the Cabras units. Cabras 1 went offline earlier this year due to a boiler explosion.

There are about 40 days left before the Piti unit 9 conversion is completed and the machine returns to service, GPA said.

Cabras 2 is then scheduled for a much-needed overhaul in October, GPA General Manager John Benavente said during an interview on K57 radio. That would again mean one less baseload unit, at least for the length of the overhaul, which will be through November, Benavente said.

Solar power does help alleviate any need for load shedding during daylight hours, the general manager added.

Benavente also stated during the interview that GPA is working to establish an interruptible load program with large power consumers to cover the next four months, which will be a vulnerable period.