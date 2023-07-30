Applications are being accepted by Guam Community College for the Cabras Marine Corp. Ship Repair Apprenticeship Boot Camp in early August.

The boot camp, free and open to all eligible applicants, is scheduled to start Aug. 7. Registration deadline is Aug. 4. Upon completion of the program, Cabras Marine Corp. will employ the graduates as apprentices, according to a GCC news release.

During the boot camp, participants will learn carpentry, get an introduction to painting and gain knowledge about preventive maintenance and diesel technology, as well as get certified in WorkKeys, Work Ethic and Occupational Safety and Health Administration standards.

Those interested can register at www.guamcc.edu/CEWD. The boot camp is limited to 40 students, according to the release.

To register, those interested should meet the following criteria:

• Must be underemployed or unemployed. Underemployed applicants must be able to attend the full boot camp.

• Must have at least a high school diploma or equivalent.

• Must be age 18 or older.

• Must be able to work in the United States.

• Must submit police and court clearances and obtain Defense Biometric Identification System, or DBIDS, card.