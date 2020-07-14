One of two men arrested in 2017 on drug charges is scheduled to admit to the allegations filed against him in the Superior Court of Guam this month.

Defendant Anthony Paul Bautista Cadiz's case was heard on Monday before Judge Anita Sukola.

Details of his plea agreement were not disclosed.

His change-of-plea hearing is scheduled for July 30.

Search warrants

In July 2017, multiple search warrants were executed by the Guam Police Department's Mandaña Drug Task Force resulting in the seizure of 37 grams of crystal methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $18,500, Post files state.

Cadiz was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to distribute a Schedule II controlled substance, illegal possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and intent to deliver a Schedule II controlled substance.

Eric A. Pinaula was also arrested on suspicion of illegal possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.