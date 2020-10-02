The Guam Council on the Arts and Humanities Agency announced in a press release that Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act Emergency Relief Grant Program funding is available for nonprofits and individuals who provide public arts and cultural programs on Guam.

Grant funding from this program does not require a match. There are three grant opportunities:

• CAHA CARES Grants for Individuals: Guam-based traditional and contemporary artists in Guam with planned arts and cultural work for 2020, who have been affected financially by the pandemic, can apply for up to $5,000 to continue their work.

• CAHA CARES Grants for Arts and Cultural Nonprofits: Arts and cultural based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations in Guam that are experiencing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic may continue to apply for up to $10,000 for general operations and program expenses.

• CAHA CARES Grants for other nonprofits: With the expansion of the grant program, funds are now available to other nonprofit organizations in Guam for planned arts and cultural programs. Potential grantees may apply for up to $10,000 and use them toward program expenses only.

For more information on eligibility requirements, specific grant guidelines, and application forms, visit https://www.guamcaha.org/ or contact Jackie Balbas at jacqueline.balbas@caha.guam.gov or info@caha.guam.gov.

Applications are available for submission online at https://guamcouncilontheartsandhumanities.submittable.com/submit. The deadline to apply is Dec. 31, 2020, or until grant funds are no longer available.

Contemporary and traditional artists and small organizations with limited resources or limited access to support, as well as organizations that serve underserved communities are encouraged to apply, according to the CAHA release.

“During this unprecedented time, these Emergency Relief Fund grants will provide support to our island’s artists and arts and cultural organizations. It is vital that we do everything we can to restore economic prosperity for all Guamanians to not only recover economically, but to ensure that the arts and culture thrive.” said CAHA Executive Director Jillette T. Leon Guerrero. “We thank the National Endowment for the Arts for making this funding possible through the federal CARES Act, and CAHA looks forward to working with local organizations and individuals over the next weeks and months to ensure their essential community work continues.”

Guam-based nonprofits must be registered with the Government of Guam or the U.S. federal government. These nonprofits are also required to have a Data Universal Numbering System, or DUNS, number to be eligible to apply, in accordance with federal funding conditions.

CAHA is Guam’s State Arts Agency that exists to encourage and promote the artistic practice of Guam artisans and create opportunities for Guam residents to learn, experience, express and appreciate art and artistic talent in all its forms, CAHA stated in the release.