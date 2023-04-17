In two weeks, the island's talent in the arts and dance, along with a couple of international acts, will be showcased in a never-before-seen event aimed at engaging the community with art.

The Guam Council on the Arts and Humanities Agency is set to host the inaugural Mariana Islands International Dance and Art Festival starting Thursday, April 27, that will involve bringing a celebration of art to different parts of the island.

The festival kicks off with an opening ceremony at DFS Galleria in Tumon on April 27, before making stops in Dededo on April 28, Barrigada on April 29 and Inålahan on April 30, and is set to feature local artists, vendors and musicians as well as folk dance companies from Bulgaria and South Korea.

Then, on each night of the free, four-day event, a collective of members of local bands and musicians including The John Dank Show, KPV and The Homies, Mix Plate and Joemoru are set to provide a special performance at each site.

All forms

As CAHA is preparing for the festival, its national folk dance director, Vince Reyes, explained to The Guam Daily Post the festival is part of CAHA's strategic plan to engage with the community by putting all forms of art on display for the first time.

"Our goal is to celebrate all forms ... of art from photography to culinary to arts and crafts to performances of all genres," said Reyes.

Reyes, who is heavily involved in local cultural dance, emphasized the importance of bringing the festival to the community.

"The great thing about this is that we don't have one festival that everybody goes to. We go out to the community, and we make this festival happen."

Frankie McJohn, lead singer of The John Dank Show, which will be part of a collective consisting of some of the island's well-known musicians, expressed excitement about taking advantage of the rare opportunity.

"The most exciting part is that we get to play in places that are unconventional, ... We don't get opportunities like this all the time," he said. "It's a sound that you won't get other than at this festival. I think that's the biggest thing, that we're not going to do this collective all the time. It may be the last time, who knows?"

The festival also will be significant for CAHA Executive Director Sandy Flores, not only because of its uniqueness, but also because it's the first event for the council since the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Post-COVID, this is our first big public event, and we're really excited because it satisfies our job, which is to make sure that we bring arts to the people of Guam and (the festival) is really special in this regard. Because, not only is it bringing artists from across the world to Guam, but we're bringing them right to the villages," said Flores.