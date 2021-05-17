The Guam Cultural Repository, I Sagan Fandipositon Kotturåt Guåhan, will be graced with the artwork of three local artists recently chosen by the Guam Council on the Arts and Humanities Agency, CAHA stated in a press release.

“Well known creatives Mark Murer, Ariel Dimalanta, and Joshua Agerstrand were chosen in a two-round competitive process to produce large two- and three-dimensional art pieces in glass mosaic; relief sculptures crafted from cement, sand, and stainless steel,” CAHA stated in the release.

The renderings will be placed at the front exterior wall of the repository. As part of the selection process facilitated by CAHA, an Artist Selection Committee was formed. It had five members: a representative each from the University of Guam and Reliable Builders (building contractor), two practicing artists, and the mayor of Mangilao.

“The artists’ renditions are three very different interpretations that will not only reflect the creative’s individual style but depict the island’s rich history and culture which is befitting because the GCR will be a resource center that will house artifacts, important documents and Guam’s cultural collections.” said Jackie Balbas, acting CAHA executive director.

A sum of $90,000 has been allocated to produce the artwork, installation, and the maintenance for one year through the Percent for the Arts Program

The repository, located at the University of Guam campus in Mangilao, is under construction. It is a $12 million building project funded by U.S. Department of Defense and the Office of Local Defense Community Cooperation, and administered through the Community Defense Liaison Office, Office of the Governor.

"The Guam Cultural Repository will enhance our island's ability to study our past and to tell our story. These art installations will help us all see that our island's story is still being told and that the past, present and future are all creatively intertwined," stated UOG President Thomas W. Krise.

The art project complies with Arts in Public Buildings and Facilities, or Percent for the Arts, a program administered by CAHA.

Art in Public Buildings and buildings supported by federal and Government of Guam funds, was established to ensure that a portion of appropriations for capital expenditures for public buildings be set aside for the acquisition of works of art to be used in such buildings and in any buildings intended for use of the general public, according to the release.

This also applies to the construction or improvement of nonpublic buildings that is supported by either federal or Government of Guam tax incentives or other subsidy arrangements. In lieu of the acquisition of art work, the funds may be given instead to the Guam Council on the Arts and Humanities Agency for the purpose of fostering culture and the arts for the development of local artists, children, and the community as a whole.