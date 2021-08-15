The Department of Agriculture encourages Guam's young anglers to attend this year's Kids Fishing Derby at Asan Beach Park at the end of August and early September.

The objective of the Kids Fishing Derby is to promote and enhance recreational fishing and encourage conservation ethics among island youth, according to Veronica M. Sala, the program coordinator of the Department of Agriculture.

There will be two derbies held at Asan Beach Park. A mandatory safety briefing will be held at 7:30 a.m. on the day of the derbies. The derbies will start at 8 a.m. A failure to attend will result in immediate disqualification, according to documents.

• Derby 1: Kids ages 7-12 on Aug. 28

• Derby 2: Teens ages 13-16 on Aug. 25

Both derbies are limited to 75 participants.

A fishing clinic will be held for Derby 2 participants from 8-10 a.m. at the Mangilao Baseball Field. The clinic for Derby 1 participants was held Saturday.

The deadline to register for Derby 1 is Aug. 25 and for Derby 2 is Sept. 22.

To register, parents must bring identification, the options for which include: an original birth certificate, passport, or Guam or military ID. Copies will not be accepted.

Registration is from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday, at the Division of Aquatic & Wildlife Resources administration office.

For more information on the Kids Fishing Derby, contact Division of Aquatic & Wildlife Resources at (671) 735 3982.