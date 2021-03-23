Calling in sick to collect PUA? Guam Labor says this is fraud

Workers calling in sick to reduce their weekly hours so they can qualify for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance is considered committing a federal fraud, Guam Labor Director David Dell'Isola said.

This is in addition to other examples of fraud that the Guam Department of Labor earlier cited: a person's refusal to return to work after his employer asked him to, and a person's refusal to accept a suitable work, also in order to continue to claim PUA.

Some employers are struggling with their workers calling in sick once a week, so that they can claim reduced hours on their PUA applications, Dell'Isola said.

"This is a type of fraud and could disqualify individuals from receiving assistance," Dell'Isola said in a statement on Tuesday.

It's the same day that a person, George Chambers Jr., was indicted for submitting falsified records as part of his PUA claims submission.

Approximately 30,000-plus Guam workers have received some $593 million in federal unemployment aid, the largest pandemic relief program for Guam that GDOL is responsible for.

Now that more businesses have reopened and as tourism prepares to reopen, more employers have been calling back their employees.

GDOL said employers struggling with these issues can report their employees who refuse work by sending an email to refusalofwork@dol.guam.gov.

The department also has a form that employers can use. It's available on dol.guam.gov/refusalofwork.com, and may also be sent to the same email address.

Every report received from employers will undergo GDOL review, Dell'Isola earlier said, to ensure employees' rights are also protected.

"I encourage employers to first talk with their employees and warn them of the consequences if they suspect them of calling in sick just to claim unemployment," Dell'Isola said. "Let them know their actions can cause their whole claim to be ineligible for payment."

For several weeks, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, Del. Michael San Nicolas and Dell'Isola worked tirelessly with the U.S. Department of Labor and other federal entities to get individuals on reduced hours qualified for PUA.

But these benefits should not be taken advantage of, GDOL said.

The Continued Assistance to Unemployed Workers Act of 2020 requires GDOL to implement a method for employers to report individuals who have refused work.

"Refusal of work offer" includes but is not limited to: