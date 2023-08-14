Calls to 988 lifeline double after Mawar

Calls to the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline rose to an all-time high following Typhoon Mawar, through June and July, according to Theresa Arriola, director of the Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center.

Speaking during Thursday's meeting of the Guam Interagency Council on Homelessness, Arriola said that after the COVID-19 pandemic, calls to the lifeline were averaging about 600 or 700 per month, but "the minute" the typhoon hit Guam in late May, calls bumped up to 1,200 a month.

"The good thing is that people were calling the 988 line to relieve their anxiety and to talk to somebody. The bad thing is that it continues to hover around that (1,200) figure. Which means there is post-trauma. So, we continue to be busy regarding those kinds of appointments," Arriola said.

The director said sometimes it takes time for people to seek help after something such as a natural disaster.

Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio, who serves as council chair, said there still are things happening that affect people's financial stress, such as pending decisions from insurance carriers, which decisions for federal disaster recovery assistance are based on.

"Exactly. The borrowing from family and saying, 'We'll pay you back when we get our (Federal Emergency Management Agency assistance) or our (Small Business Administration) loans,' that kind of stress," Arriola said in response to Tenorio.

Federal assistance

While there are many feeling this stress, the "good news" is they are calling and getting the help they need, Arriola reiterated.

Tenorio reported Thursday that about $60 million in individual assistance has been awarded by FEMA. That includes awards to permanent residents and U.S. citizens, Tenorio said.

Residents who are citizens of the Federated States of Micronesia, the Republic of Palau and the Republic of the Marshall Islands aren't eligible for individual assistance grants. However, if they have any U.S. citizens in their households, the households can apply for the program.

The FSM, Palau and the Marshall Islands, known as the freely associated states, each have a Compact of Free Association with the United States, allowing their citizens to reside in the U.S. Guam serves as a major host to these migrant communities.

Tenorio said FEMA was very accommodating. As long as there was an eligible resident within a household, officials would qualify a household for assistance.

"There have been some questions from some of the freely associated states about the number of people who were ineligible. But that number is (in)determinable, and that still is sort of an open issue to be looked at," Tenorio said Thursday.

"It looks like the vast majority of households were able to receive some form (of assistance.) And that's because in meetings with the consul general from the Federated States of Micronesia, there isn't an overwhelming surge of folks that got left out. There are some, but there's different kinds of help that went in," Tenorio added.

The $60 million in individual assistance includes $32.1 million in housing assistance and $28.3 million in assistance for other needs.