Calls within Guam will soon require area code

Guam residents will have to get used to including the island's 671 area code when making local calls, as this will become mandatory by Oct. 24.

This means making local calls will require the full 10 digits, or area code plus the seven-digit phone number.

The upcoming change followed the implementation of the nationwide mental health crisis hotline.

In 2020, the Federal Communications Commission adopted rules establishing "988" as the three-digit phone number nationwide to reach the National Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Crisis Lifeline.

But in order for "988" to work in jurisdictions such as Guam, where the three digits are already used as a prefix for some phone numbers – the mandatory 10-digit dialing will need to be implemented for local calls to avoid accidentally dialing the hotline.

GTA Chief Operating Officer Andrew Gayle suggests updating contacts or phone books to use the 10-digit phone number. The same can be said for websites, advertising materials, personal and business checks and other areas that might include phone numbers, to ensure Guam's area code is included.

"If you have systems that automatically dial out phone numbers, you need to make sure, come Oct. 24, they need to be dialing 10-digit numbers rather than 7-digit numbers for local phone calls," Gayle said.

Beginning July 16, 2022, dialing "988" will route to the suicide prevention hotline at 1-800-273-TALK.

This change will affect all telephone networks and their customers islandwide. However, Guam residents can still just use "711" to reach relay services or "911" to reach emergency services.

April 24 is the date carriers have to make sure 10-digit dialing works on their systems, according to Gayle. GTA already has implemented its part.

Any life safety systems or medical monitoring devices, PBXs, fax machines, internet dial-up numbers, fire or burglar alarm and security systems or gates, personal or pet IDs and others should also be updated or reprogrammed to accommodate the 10-digit requirement, according to GTA.

IT&E CEO Jim Oehlerking said, "The new procedure is definitively something to get used to, but IT&E will be diligently educating our subscribers in the next several months and helping them to adjust to the change."

"An FCC staff report to Congress in 2019 proposed establishing 988 as an easy-to-remember three-digit code for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline," the FCC stated in a press release.

"Since 2008, suicide has ranked as the tenth leading cause of death in the United States. Suicide claimed the lives of more than 48,000 Americans in 2018, resulting in about one death every 11 minutes," according to the FCC staff report.