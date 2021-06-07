The reins of command at Defense Logistics Agency Distribution Puget Sound, Washington, were handed to Navy Cmdr. Timothy J. Calvo in a ceremony held May 27.

Calvo is from Yigo. He graduated from Father Duenas Memorial School and from the University of Portland in 2001 with a bachelor's degree in life science. He received his commission via Officer Candidate School in 2002. Calvo holds a Master of Business Administration in financial management from the Naval Postgraduate School.

Most recently he served on the staff of the Director, Warfare Integration.

Calvo's joint individual augmentation assignments include serving as deputy logistics officer for the U.S. Security Coordinator for Israel and the Palestinian Authority and as the director for Resources to Commander, Combined Joint Task Force Horn of Africa, in Djibouti.

He is married to Aani Cruz Calvo, also of Guam.