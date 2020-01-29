Calvo, Brooks take oath in Trump advisory commission

Former Public Auditor Doris Flores Brooks and former Gov. Eddie Calvo took their oath of office as members of President Donald J. Trump’s Advisory Commission on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders on Monday.

Vice President Mike Pence administered their oath of office at the White House.

“This year we’ve got a lot to celebrate. I’m proud to report that under the leadership of President Donald Trump, Asian Americans are prospering like never before. The American economy is soaring and Asian Americans are driving capital investment and growth and job creation in cities and towns large and small all across the land,” a Trump administration press release quoting Pence stated.

Dr. Paul Hsu, chairman of the president’s advisory commission, said, “There are so many things we can and should do for our community to bring the opportunities and prosperities to Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, helping them to realize achieving the American Dream is possible for everyone.”

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao, Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross and Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia also attended the occasion.

The other members of the Commission on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders who took their oath of office at the event are:

· Congresswoman Amata C. Radewagen of American Samoa;

· Rev. Herman Martir of Texas;

· Grace Y. Lee of Michigan;

· Prem Parameswaran of New York;

· Michelle P. Steel of California;

· Chiling Tong of Maryland;

· Jennifer Carnahan of Minnesota;

· George Leing of Colorado;

· Jan-Ie Low of Nevada; and

· Keiko Orrall of Massachusetts.