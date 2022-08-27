Calvo’s SelectCare renews federal employee health benefit program

Federal employees will be able to benefit from health insurance provided by Calvo’s SelectCare in 2023.

In a release provided by Calvo’s SelectCare, the company announced the completed annual renewal of its Federal Employee Health Benefit program. Benefits and rates were finalized with the Office of Personnel Management for the 2023 calendar year.

Federal employees and annuitants in Guam, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands and the Republic of Palau will be able to learn more about the SelectCare Health Plans during the upcoming “Open Season” later this year, SelectCare said in the release.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Calvo’s SelectCare Health Plan Administrator Frank J. Campillo commented “Ten years ago Calvo’s SelectCare was approved to provide health insurance benefits to Federal Employees on Guam, CNMI and Palau, and through this period we made significant enhancements to the services, benefits, and medical provider access. We are humbled by the increased numbers in our FEHB membership through the years and we look forward to continue providing our comprehensive services to the Federal employees and annuitants in 2023 and the years ahead.”

Calvo’s SelectCare said in the release that it is underwritten by Tokio Marine Pacific Insurance and serves as managing agent and third-party administrator for Tokio Marine Pacific Insurance Limited, a Guam chartered insurance company and a subsidiary of Tokio Marine holdings. Tokio Marine Pacific Insurance is rated by AM Best and accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care.

Campillo also commented on the growth of the SelectCare health plan, since its inception in 2000. “During the last 22 years we have developed a consistency in the quality of our services and the medical access to a comprehensive local and national medical network including over 1.1 million providers through the UnitedHealthcare PPO network in the Continental U.S.A. Our personal approach and unparalleled services to our customers and providers have enabled us to build long-lasting relationships with them. The expanded benefits, such as discounts on air ambulance, have provided a lifesaving service to our members. A strong testament to our services is that a majority of local medical clinics and providers insure their employees and families with our health plan. We look forward to continuing and expanding our relationship with the federal employees and annuitants,” he said.