With his back to what used to be the Red Lobster restaurant in the Tumon Sands Plaza, former Gov. Felix P. Camacho on Thursday took veiled jabs at his two gubernatorial rivals over their handling of the pandemic that contributed to the permanent closure of several businesses.

"As you look around this building," he said, "you can see the tangible examples of the results not only of the pandemic but a mishandled government and poor policy decisions that were not in the best interest of our island, our people and the economy."

Camacho, who previously served two terms as governor, also noted his two rivals' advertisements.

"How much of that could have gone to the poor families and those that are struggling out there instead of political ads that are paid for by federal dollars?" he asked, drawing applause from the crowd of Republican candidates in the 2022 election, their families and supporters.

Camacho and his running mate, Sen. Tony Ada, unveiled their seven-pillar gubernatorial platform.

These pillars of influence and opportunity, they said, are: business, education, family, government, faith, justice and health.

They encompass everything from addressing safety and security to the high cost of living and growing the economy.

More specifically, the platform pillars include a rollback in the business privilege tax from 5% to 4%, citing a continued increase in military spending related to the buildup that could help fill any revenue hole plus diversify the economy.

"We have heard the cries of our people," Camacho said, adding that Guam residents' struggles and concerns drove the formulation of the team's platform.

Camacho and Ada are unchallenged in the Republican gubernatorial primary.

They will be facing off with the winner of the Democratic primary: either the ticket of Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio or the team of Del. Michael San Nicolas and Sabrina Salas Matanane.

In a question-and-answer session with the media, Camacho said he believes that Leon Guerrero and Tenorio "need to be honest with all these people they're hiring, as we all know they continue to hire."

Ada said that's after federal pandemic funds run out, and local funds won't cover continued employment, based on recent budget hearings.

"And, unfortunately, good common fiscal sense has been put on the backside and political ambitions have been the rule of the day where they understand that the more we hire, the more votes we can buy, and I think that’s the reality," Camacho said.

As of Thursday night, Adelup hadn't responded to a request for comment about its hiring.

"So I just pray that the administration, the leaders to be truthful to these employees that they’re hiring with hopes that, 'man I can now pay my bills, I can pay my rent, I can feed my family.' It’s going to be a great concern because promises given will be promises broken by Lou and Josh if they continue," Camacho said.

In his remarks, while unveiling his team's platform, Camacho said the people of Guam "cannot continue with the status quo."

"These times call for trustworthy leadership, a proven and tested leadership, with a plan for our island where every Guamanian who values freedom, who works hard, there is dignity in work, and dreams big where they can achieve anything they so desire," he said.

The current governor, in her latest State of the Island address, said Guam is "getting stronger every day." San Nicolas, whose congressional ethics case over alleged federal campaign finance violations and cover-up was recently referred to the U.S. Department of Justice, will deliver his own address July 11.

Reviving Mandaña Drug Task Force

Camacho believes that the Guam Police Department's Mandaña Drug Task Force was one of the programs that were "unnecessarily dismantled" during the current administration and one that he said he will revive and improve upon if he takes Adelup for the third time.

Guam has a rising drug-related crime rate, Camacho said.

That is one of the main root causes of the fear, uncertainty and anxiety that many feel right now, he said.

"It was very successful, it had far-reaching effects," Camacho said of the task force.

He will also revisit the Calvo administration policy of repatriating convicted criminals back to their home countries, but will make sure to work closely with those countries' governments, he said.

Abortion

On the issue of abortion, Camacho said if Guam lawmakers pass legislation that bans abortion, he will sign it into law if he becomes governor again.

"We stand for life because all life matters, from the womb to the tomb," he said.

Camacho also called on residents to register to vote, citing Guam's record low voter turnout. He also urged them to be mindful not only of the candidates they choose for governor and senators, but also those serving on the Guam Education Board.

Camacho also talked about bringing about affordable housing, and encouraging doctors, nurses and other medical professionals to return to Guam for at least four years "to give back" to the community. Staffing hospitals, he said, is the biggest challenge.