The Felix M. and Gov. Carlos G. Camacho Foundation awarded scholarships to three University of Guam business majors Oct. 7.

“Our vision is to invest in the future leadership of our island,” said Carlos P. Camacho, manager of the Camacho Foundation. “We truly believe that with a college education, you can achieve anything you want if you put your mind to it.”

Freshman Jean Dela Cruz Bactad, junior Mia Nanpei, and senior Jude John Bautista were selected out of more than 150 applicants for the scholarships. Each recipient will receive up to $4,000.