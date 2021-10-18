Camacho Foundation awards scholarships

SCHOLARSHIPS: UOG administrators and students gather with Carlos P. Camacho, front, manager of the Camacho Foundation, for a photo following a scholarship presentation at the University of Guam on Oct. 7.  Others in the photo are, rear from left, Mark Duarte, UOG director of financial aid; Thomas W. Krise, UOG president; Anita Borja Enriquez, UOG senior vice president and provost; Lawrence Camacho, UOG dean of Enrollment Management and Student Success; and, middle from left, Mia Nanpei; Jean Dela Cruz Bactad; Jude John Bautista, scholarship recipients. Photo courtesy of UOG.

The Felix M. and Gov. Carlos G. Camacho Foundation awarded scholarships to three University of Guam business majors Oct. 7.

“Our vision is to invest in the future leadership of our island,” said Carlos P. Camacho, manager of the Camacho Foundation. “We truly believe that with a college education, you can achieve anything you want if you put your mind to it.”

Freshman Jean Dela Cruz Bactad, junior Mia Nanpei, and senior Jude John Bautista were selected out of more than 150 applicants for the scholarships. Each recipient will receive up to $4,000.

