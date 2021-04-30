Attorney General Leevin Camacho was pleased overall with how the island made its case for the Navy to fund the Ordot dump closure and post-closure care costs to the highest court in the U.S.

He said the case boils down to equity – for the Navy and federal government to pay its fair share over the pollution at the now closed dump site. The government of Guam was represented during oral arguments Tuesday by Gregory Garre, a former U.S. solicitor general, also known as the Department of Justice’s former top lawyer before the Supreme Court.

Garre is now on the other side of the proverbial fence, contradicting the interpretations of a key environmental law from the very office in which he used to work. The expertise was a tremendous benefit to Guam, according to Camacho.

“With the limited number of cases that they accept, the Supreme Court of the United States’ practice is extremely specialized and limited,” he told The Guam Daily Post. “The other real benefit of having these Supreme Court practitioners is that many of them were former clerks for the current justices who are hearing these arguments. So they have first-hand experience on what issues these justices care about, and they can tailor the arguments.”

He explained the current makeup of the court, which was made more conservative during the Trump administration, may be more receptive to the island’s arguments in favor of states’ rights and against overreaching from the federal government.

Camacho credited Edward Manibusan, the attorney general for the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, for helping to secure the wide support from sister states and territories through amicus or “friend of the court” briefs.

“He did Guam a solid. He came through and he got – I don’t think he expected to get – 25 states and the District of Columbia to sign on,” he said. “In this political climate to have truly bipartisan support across ideology and across state size just shows what’s at stake.”

The Ordot dump issue spans decades, and the long-term financing secured to pay for court-ordered cleanups, improvements and post-closure care will continue to affect GovGuam finances for years to come. The potential of bringing some resolution and equity to the perennial issue was not lost on the attorney general.

“In terms of legacy for that dump, financially my kids are going to be paying it, and if they have kids they’re probably going to be still within the time frame of the (bond debt). You have four or five generations that are going to be living on the front end with this toxic dump. And on the back end, they end up paying for it. And instead of paying for other things on this island, we’re having to pay to close it out,” Camacho said.

Camacho hopes for a unanimous decision that favors Guam. The Supreme Court is expected to rule on the matter soon.

“I can tell you with certainty, it’s going to be resolved by the end of June,” he told the Post. “They’re going to meet; they’re going to vote; they’re going to assign who’s going to author the majority opinion ... hopefully we will win 9-0, but if there’s a dissent – who’s going to author the dissenting opinion – there may be a concurring opinion. But as far as timelines, we are looking at the end of June.”