Former Gov. Felix P. Camacho on Tuesday said he didn't want to "stand in the sidelines" and complain or watch while people suffer when he can at least offer himself to help make a positive difference.

"There's a great amount of suffering that happens out there," Camacho told members and guests of the Rotary Club of Guam during their meeting at Lotte Hotel Guam in Tumon.

Camacho, 64, said he's coming out of retirement so he can help "stabilize" and "fix things," seeing how life has become so challenging for many. He was Guam governor for two consecutive four-year terms, from January 2003 to January 2011.

He and his running mate, Sen. Tony Ada, plan to file their candidacy for governor and lieutenant governor, respectively, about June 23.

"I offer experience, I offer wisdom. I’ve been tested, I’ve been proven, I’ve been tried and I bring this to the table and ask the people to consider all that as you think about who you’re going to vote for," he said. "You see, the good Lord doesn’t call on you to serve when times are ideal, when the situation is perfect or the task at hand is easy. No. He calls when there’s a need and there's a battle to fight."

He's running again, he said, "because I love the people of Guam. I love our island."

The cost of living is beyond reach, he said, and there's been an increase in crime, drug use, violence, anxiety and deaths.

"It paints a very bleak picture of doom and gloom and hopelessness that many of our people are feeling and yet nobody wants to admit. And this cannot continue. It must not continue. It should not continue and so, collectively, we all must do our own part to do something about it," he said.

Camacho, who also served as a senator, a businessman and a civic leader, said he's led Guam through natural disasters and was a "war governor." One of the most difficult parts of being governor during the war in Iraq, he said, was receiving phone calls from the adjutant general about losing another son or a daughter who made the ultimate sacrifice.

After 2-1/2 years since the pandemic started, Guam remains under a state of public health emergency, he noted.

"And so what’s happened is executive orders were issued and, as a result, our economy was put in a comatose state for 2-1/2 years," Camacho said.

Many have left Guam in search of jobs and the sadder thing is that "they're not coming back," creating a generational loss for the island, he said.

Camacho is running unopposed in the Republican gubernatorial primary. But he still needs to receive votes to reach a certain threshold that would move him to the general election.

He would be facing off in November with the winner of the Democratic gubernatorial primary in August - either Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero or Del. Michael San Nicolas.

The Rotary Club of Tumon Bay also invited and heard from Leon Guerrero and San Nicolas about their respective candidacies.

"Anyone who thinks that, 'Hey, I’ve got it. I’ve got the personal intelligence, I got the personality, I got the charm, I got the fortitude, I have finances, I have a skill, I have everything it takes as an individual to do this job, to take a stand, alone, and accomplish all that I promise' – I'm telling you, that's a foolish attitude and position to take," Camacho said.

During a brief question-and-answer session with Rotarians, Camacho agreed that waste-to-energy, or incinerator, technology has advanced enough to address prior environmental concerns. But he made clear that there are still legal issues that need to be resolved.