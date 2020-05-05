Former Sen. Marcel Camacho is calling on those who are frustrated with the lack of help for local residents and businesses to join him in a “Mayday Guam” protest on May 11.

He, like several others in the community, are calling for the government to reopen the island’s businesses utilizing “precautionary measures” including mass testing and tracing.

“I’m going to get in my car, drive along the parade route from Paseo to Adelup, with signs attached to my vehicle displaying my message,” he stated. “I’ve invited anyone else who may want to participate to join me with their vehicle and message. We will be honking our car horns along the route.”

A realtor by profession, Camacho said his industry of over 400 professionals has been deemed nonessential and is among the businesses that have shut down, “so in effect we are unemployed like so many others.”

The Guam Department of Labor estimates 38,000 Guam jobs will be impacted by COVID-19.

Camacho said others who participate may have their own message, whether it’s allowing Mass in parking lots or calling for transparency and communication from elected officials.

“So I say 'be not afraid,' Guam. Join me in the motorcade," he stated. "We can exercise our right of speech, comply with social distancing mandates, and will do it peacefully,” he stated.

Those interested can email him at senmarcel@gmail.com.