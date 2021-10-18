Attorney General Leevin Taitano Camacho joined a bipartisan coalition of 15 attorneys general calling on Congress to pass legislation supporting local journalism.

“It is important to support local media outlets and homegrown journalists because they are most familiar with the issues that impact our community,” Attorney General Camacho stated in a press release distributed Monday morning.

Rep. Kirkpatrick, Ann (D-AZ) introduced the bill, titled Local Journalism Sustainability Act, on June 16, according to Congress' website.

"The bill allows individual and business taxpayers tax credits for the support of local newspapers and media. Specifically, individual taxpayers may claim an income tax credit up to $250 for a local newspaper subscription," the website states.

"The bill also allows local newspaper employers a payroll tax credit for wages paid to an employee for service as a local news journalist and certain small businesses a tax credit for local newspaper and media advertising expenses."

The letters from Attorneys General nationwide calls on key leaders to support H.R. 3940 and S. 2434. The Guam AG's press release also lists key elements of the legislation:

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

● Up to $250 in tax credits to local newspaper subscribers to offset subscription fees;

● Up to $5,000 in tax credits for some local businesses for buying ads in local newspapers; and

● Up to $25,000 for local newspapers to hire local journalists.

The letter in support of the legislation reads: “Local newspapers are responsible for half of our country’s original reporting, although they only account for one-quarter of media outlets. In many rural communities, local news organizations provide the only information and updates about issues impacting the community.”

“Regional journalism is critical, as is journalism by and for Black, Indigenous, and people of color, including ethnic media organizations,” the letter continues. “These organizations are best positioned to identify, investigate, and report on issues of concern to their respective communities, and Congress should take action to support and strengthen them.”

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson led the effort and was joined by attorneys general from Guam, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Virginia.