Attorney General Leevin Camacho and 43 of his peers across the country are urging Facebook to abandon plans to launch a version of its social media app Instagram for children under the age of 13.

"The proposed creation of Instagram for kids raises serious questions about privacy and protection from predators," stated Camacho.

In a letter to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, the group contends kids that young are not equipped to handle the range of challenges that come with having an internet presence.

"Children do not have a developed understanding of privacy. Specifically, they may not fully appreciate what content is appropriate for them to share with others, the permanency of content they post on an online platform, and who has access to what they share online," the attorneys general wrote. "They are also simply too young to navigate the complexities of what they encounter online, including inappropriate content and online relationships where other users, including predators, can cloak their identities using the anonymity of the internet."

'Alarming failures'

The law enforcement officials cited studies that support their position, including the "alarming" rates of cyberbullying among children, which they argue would only be made worse by the planned platform. The coalition also invoked Facebook's "failing" record of protecting the safety and privacy of children. A recent "mistake" with Instagram's algorithm promoted diet content to users with eating disorders, they said.

"These alarming failures cast doubt on Facebook's ability to protect children on their proposed Instagram platform and comply with relevant privacy laws such as the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act," the attorneys wrote.