Camacho makes reelection bid official

Attorney General Leevin Camacho has made his re-election bid official.

With his family by his side, Camacho filed his candidacy with the Guam Election Commission Monday.

"Results matter. This election should be about holding your elected leaders to account. As voters, you should judge candidates not on what they said they would do, but what they actually did," Camacho said in a press release.

"During the three years I have served as your attorney general, I have taken concrete steps to protect the environment, secured millions of dollars to address the root causes of crime, and increased accountability in government."

He said he has vastly improved the internal operations of the AG's office, "making it easier for you to get the help you need when you need it."

"It has been my honor to serve you. This election, I ask that you place your trust in me once more. Together, let’s finish the good work we’ve only just begun," Camacho added.

Camacho faces two potential challengers.

Douglas Moylan, who was Guam's attorney general from 2003 to 2007, told The Guam Daily Post in February he is considering running for the elected AG position.

In April, Peter John Santos said he's considering running for Guam attorney general. Santos is with the Office of the Alternate Public Defender.

(Daily Post Staff)