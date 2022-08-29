After trailing behind for most of the night, incumbent Attorney General Leevin Camacho pulled ahead in the final hours to beat out former Attorney General Douglas Moylan in the nonbinding, nonpartisan primary race for the top law enforcement office on island. Camacho received 11,285 votes, representing 50.43%, to Moylan’s 10,967 votes, representing 49.01% of ballots cast.

Both candidates advance to the general election, as they were the only two hats in the ring.

In reaction to the election results, both candidates provided The Guam Daily Post with statements.

Camacho noted that both he and his opponent have records as AG, having served one term each in office. “This election, our island is presented with two very different candidates for attorney general, but one thing we do have in common is a four-year record of serving our island in this capacity.”

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

He stated that after several months of campaigning, Moylan has yet to refer to his record from his time as AG. “Perhaps it’s because so many prosecutors and attorneys quit under his leadership that there were only eight attorneys left to handle adult and juvenile prosecutions and just one attorney to handle litigation for the entire government of Guam. Perhaps it’s because under his leadership, serious crimes were dismissed, and prosecutors were forced to cover child support hearings. How can he be the “toughest AG on crime” when he was voted out of office with over 12,000 open criminal cases?” the statement from Camacho said.

Camacho went on to reference Moylan’s stand on abortion. “Now Doug wants to enforce a statute that makes it a crime for women and young girls who seek abortions, even in situations of rape and incest. He wants to enforce the federal ban on cannabis. In short, he wants to take us back to the failed policies that were around when he served as attorney general twenty years ago.”

Moylan, in a release titled “Toughest AG on Crime," thanked voters for their support and asked voters who did not mark the ballot in his favor to reconsider him during the general election. “This AG is woke and soft on crime. Prosecutors have and are quitting because of weak crime policies. This AG’s ideas the past 4 years have not worked. I provide a “Rule of Law” approach, with conservative, family values. Being safe in your home and businesses is still possible if you elect our team,” Moylan said in the release.